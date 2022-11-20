NORTHUMBERLAND — Members of the North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA) continue a tradition of collecting toys for children and despite the freezing cold weather Saturday, 22 railroad cars decorated to the nines in Christmas swag made their way from Northumberland to Berwick with stops along the way to meet and greet with people.
The North Shore Railroad hosted the event, which is in its 19th year, and employees have also been collecting toys, and the railroad has made monetary donations to the annual Toys for Tots drive that kicked off Saturday with guest host state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, of Sunbury.
“This is great,” she said. “This is such a great program and there are so many giving people who are able to help and make sure that kids get gifts at Christmas.”
NARCOA is a national organization that restores railcars and charters railroads around the country for excursions. The railcars, or speeders, were used by the railroads for track inspection and maintenance. Most railroads now use trucks equipped with rail wheels, and many of the railcars were sold off to individuals. This group of riders left Northumberland just before 9 a.m. Saturday and traveled through Danville, Rupert, Bloomsburg and Berwick.
Cars were decorated with a variety of holiday themes.
North Shore Railroad employee Larry Maynard said he was also happy to help.
“It’s a great cause and we all enjoy being part of it,” he said.
Culver said despite the cold weather she was happy to take part.
“It’s one of those events I look forward to every year,” she said.