WEST MILTON — A portion of Route 642/Broad Street will be closed next week in West Milton for a railroad crossing replacement project.
Beginning Thursday, May 11 and running through Tuesday, May 16, Broad Street will be closed between Third Street/Old Route 15 and River Road, while the contractor for the Union County Industrial Railroad replaces the railroad crossing.
A detour using Route 15, Interstate 80, and Route 147 will be in place for the duration of the project. The project is expected to be completed on May 16, weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
