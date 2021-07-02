WASHINGTONVILLE — A lane restriction will be in place on July 8 on Route 54 in Derry Township, Montour County for a railroad crossing repair.
According to PennDOT, Norfolk Southern Railroad will perform repairs to the railroad crossing on Continental Boulevard. Motorists should expect single-lane conditions with flagging. Work is expected to be completed the same day, PennDOT said.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone. Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
— THE DAILY ITEM