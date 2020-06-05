MILTON — A half-hour rainstorm was no deterrent to the 166 students in Milton Area High School’s graduating Class of 2020.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school held a drive-thru graduation. Students were driven in vehicles that took a final lap around the track at Alumni Field to a tent where they got out to receive their diplomas.
First to arrive was Syann Stewart, who picked up her diploma, smiling as her family took photos. Then she got back into her car, which left the stadium.
Everything ran smoothly, despite the late afternoon downpour.
Prior to the drive-through ceremony, in a pre-taped graduation video, Valedictorian Eric Baker said, “I speak now before all of you during these unconventional times, wishing we all could be together, sitting face to face. As we celebrate this occasion, each of us has made many special memories here at Milton Area High School that will define us as we move forward.
“None of us had any inclination that March 13, 2020, would be the last day we as seniors would walk the halls side by side with our classmates,” Baker said.
“We didn’t know that it was the last time we would all race to lunch to be the first in line. It was the last time we would hear the corny Friday morning music in the halls. It was the last time we would narrowly escape the student parking lot unscathed at the end of the day. These seemingly inconsequential ‘last times’ are the ones that come to mind as I reflect on our time at Milton Area High School.”
As a class, he said, “We need to remember that happiness and success are not mutually exclusive. Valuing the friendships we have made throughout high school and those that we will make in the future is where we should find our happiness because you never know when that last time will happen again.”
And then Baker challenged his fellow graduates to live life to the fullest.
“If there is one thing that this pandemic has taught me,” he said, “it is to cherish the time that we have and value those that we are closest to in this world. Don’t be like I was who took the ordinary for granted, be like those who savor every moment of life and appreciate the normal because you never know how long it will last.”
Salutatorian and class President Ariane C. Raymond also acknowledged the unusual circumstances of the graduating class of 2020 but said it was perhaps not unexpected. “As I reflect on my high school career I feel unbelievably fortunate to have been part of such an impactful group of students: our graduation was always destined to be as unforgettable as we are.”
Much like our very own Susquehanna River, life is full of beginnings, she noted. “Even when the river ends it becomes the beginning of something even greater. Tonight we celebrate yet another beginning that daunts us. Some of us are going to college, the military, or joining the workforce and we will all encounter new people and places. Even though it seems like the end of an era of best friends, and high school sports, remember the words Mr. Hostetter used to wisely say to us, ‘Welcome to the first day of the rest of your life.’”
“Sometimes it is so easy to sit on the balcony of life sipping your coffee telling yourself that someday you’ll join in, but please remember that the best moments have come from the mistakes you make from throwing yourself into the middle of it,” Raymond said
“So be proud of yourselves,” she advised. “Every decision you’ve made and mistake you’ve made, every success and every failure, has all led to this moment. Today truly is the first day of the rest of our lives.”
The livestream of the graduation can be accessed at youtube.com/channel/UCRu1MeXE3BEIl8GOlBb74Dg/live.