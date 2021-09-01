The Daily Item
Ida’s visit through the Susquehanna Valley on Wednesday knocked out power, closed one school before the day started and forced dozens of others to dismiss early, and led the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and local officials to close roads across the region.
The reach of Ida stretched across the Valley. In Union County, Rusty Rail Brewing in Mifflinburg never opened; it was a similar story with Knoebels Amusement Resort in Northumberland County.
Country Cupboard in Lewisburg closed its restaurant and gift shop at 2 p.m. Officials said they hope to resume normal hours today. Street of Shops in Lewisburg closed at 3 p.m. In Montour County, the Hilltop Bar & Grill will be closed today with plans to reopen for normal hours today.
Midd-West school leaders closed schools for the day early Wednesday morning, while the rest of the Valley’s school district’s sent students home by early afternoon to make sure buses could beat any afternoon flooding and road closures.
“The district is concerned with flash flooding and growing even more concerned with the western side of the district in particular where our creeks become the tributaries of the river,” said Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell.
He also thanked Stephen J. Jeffery, CEM, Director of Northumberland County Department of Public Safety “for his incredible updates to area superintendents.
”These updates which infer to the stresses Ida may impose, has us thinking we don’t need to be part of an additional stressor; whereas, one of our buses or a driving student needs assistance from county responders,” said Campbell.
Shikellamy School District dismissed early, with the first schools letting out at 12:30 p.m. and the final school dismissing 30 minutes later in a staggered dismissal.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
Several Valley school districts announced delays or closures for today as the Valley cleans up from Wednesday’s storm.
Danville, Lewisburg, Northumberland Christian, Selinsgrove and Selinsgrove all will have two-hour delays. Mount Carmel, Northumberland County Career and Technology Center and Shamokin will have three-hour delays.
Southern Columbia schools will be closed.
The number of homes and businesses without power fluctuated throughout the day. More than 800 PPL customers were in the dark Wednesday morning before the total dropped to fewer than 200 by 3:30 p.m. By 5:30 p.m. more than 1,800 were without power, including 1,017 in Northumberland County and 787 in Snyder County. Montour and Union combined for several dozen outages in the late afternoon.
Roads closedPennDOT reduced the speed limits along both Interstates 80 and 81 to 55 mph Wednesday afternoon as the storm continued to batter the area.
In Sunbury, Route 61 was closed when city officials built the temporary floodwall on the western edge of the city at 2 p.m. It closed Route 61 between the intersection with Maple Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and Anthracite Road in Upper Augusta Township. A detour using Route 890, Black Mills Road, Snydertown Road, and Eleventh Street was in place.
Reagan Street in Sunbury was also closed when the underpass flooded Wednesday morning. A portion of the street was already closed for the reconstruction project, but city officials shut the underpass when it filled with water.
A portion of Irish Valley Road was also closed between Routes 890 and 61. In Snyder County, part of Millrace Road in Perry Township was closed, along with part of Route 192 in Buffalo Township, Union County, for downed power lines.
Daily Item reporters Francis Scarcella, Eric Scicchitano and Justin Strawser contributed to this story.