LEWISBURG — A rainbow crosswalk made of chalk popped up on 8th and Market streets overnight in time for Pride Month
Before the pandemic, Lewisburg’s borough council planned to install one rainbow crosswalk in town, according to Borough Manager Bill Lowthert.
Lowthert said there was discussion for another on South Third or at the mid-block crosswalks.
“We were looking at one of those two to potentially do it,” said Lowthert.
Lowthert said the borough could not find a company to come and do the job with higher-performing paint.
The pandemic put those plans on hold.
The question came up again about a rainbow crosswalk for Pride Month.
“We didn’t have enough time to do this,” Lowthert said on the crosswalk.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez came up with a plan to do the job herself as a test.
Lowthert said the chalk paint used is not meant to last and said it is obvious it did not hold up well. He said the borough is looking at companies who can use higher-quality paint to see how it works.
“If we’re able to get somebody in and it holds up, council will decide if we want to do it in other parts of the borough,” he said.
Lowthert said the current pride crosswalk likely will not be the permanent location.
He said crews may come to wash it off but right now the focus for the borough is the impending reopening of Hufnagle Park.
Alvarez said Lewisburg has been looking at ways to celebrate Pride Month along with residents.
“A way to showcase the diversity of our community and express our support for our own LGBTQA community,” said Alvarez. “We have been looking at a variety of options, some temporary and others more permanent.”
Alvarez said one of the temporary options is chalk paint and "before we proposed using it across the borough we needed to test it out and see how it works, how long it lasts, if it fades over time etc."
The paint cost her a total of $100 out of pocket, according to Alvarez.
She said the community response has been fantastic.
“I’ve been tagged on Facebook and Instagram by people posting pictures and videos interacting with our crosswalk,” Alvarez said.
Cindy Peltier, director of CommUnity Zone, said it would be nice to have the crosswalks completed sooner rather than later.
“I hope the borough does it permanently and not wash away. I’m hoping we’ll do more than one,” Peltier said.
Peltier said the rainbow crosswalks mean to people coming in that Lewisburg is a welcoming place to everyone.
“That’s what we’re hoping for,” Peltier said.
She stressed the importance of people living in Lewisburg to feel welcome. She said State College has done similar work with their crosswalks.
“It expresses to everyone Lewisburg is an open and accepting community,” said Peltier.
Peltier added her hopes borough council finally passes the non-discrimination ordinance that has been before them.