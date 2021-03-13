WILLIAMSPORT — Raise the Region, the 30-hour online fundraising event to benefit nonprofits from six Valley counties, raised a record $2,030,674, the first time the program broke the $2 million mark.
Thousands of donors make 14,157 gifts. Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received over $12 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.
“This year’s success demonstrates the incredible spirit of philanthropy that exists in northcentral Pennsylvania and is reflective of the extraordinary efforts of our nonprofit community”, said Jennifer D. Wilson, president and CEO. “These results represent a 42 percent increase over last year and are the most successful to date. I’m incredibly proud of our team, inspired by the community and grateful for the FCFP (First Community Financial Partnership) Board of Directors’ commitment to this fundraising platform that serves area nonprofits.”
In addition to the online public donations, the participating nonprofits benefited from more than $260,000 in stretch funds and prizes from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships and associate sponsors.