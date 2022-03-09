Raise the Region is underway, offering Valley nonprofits an opportunity to take advantage of 30-hour online fundraiser that has raised more than $12 million for various groups over the past decade.
Raise the Region, a partnership between the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, launched at 6 p.m. Last year, there were more than 14,000 gifts for a record $2,030,674 in donations.
According to the partnership, 320 nonprofits were accepted, including 128 in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
“This is the tenth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the Foundation and the work of our grant-making and fundraising efforts,” said Jason McCahan, director of philanthropy. “Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership. Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals.”
The 128 Valley nonprofits signed up for the fundraiser include everything from schools and libraries to the Danville SPCA and a new furniture bank.
From 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the public can visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) to support. Gifts will be stretched by a contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.