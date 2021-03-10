More than 270 nonprofits are asking for Valley residents' help when the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) hosts the ninth Raise the Region online fundraiser.
The 30-hour online fundraising event kicked off at 6 p.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Nonprofits from six counties — including 126 from Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties — will participate in this year's event.
Anyone can visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) for a donation. As has been the case since the program started in 2013, the gifts will be stretched by a $150,000 donation by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. All gifts are tax-deductible.
Since 2013, Raise the Region has combined to raise $10.2 million for nonprofits across Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.