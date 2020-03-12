With 13 hours to go, Raise the Region has collected more than $500,000 in gifts to nearly 300 nonprofits across six Valley counties.
As off 11 a.m., Raise the Region has raised $542,379 for 272 nonprofits.
The top donor so far is Northumberland Christian School, whose 127 gifts have led to $44,395 in donations.
Raise the Region runs through 11:59 p.m., offering a unique online opportunity for 289 nonprofits in 6 counties — including 131 from the four Valley counties — to raise money for everything from programming to equipment.
For the eighth year in a row, the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) will team with the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships for its 30-hour online fundraising event.
Since 2013, more than $8.8 million has been donated to nonprofits through Raise the Region.
You can donate by clicking here.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.