Raise the Region unofficially set a record, raising $2,142,978 for 320 nonprofits from across the Valley.
Raise the Region, a partnership between the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, is a 30-hour online fundraiser. This year there were 7,447 donors whose donations broke last year’s record of $2,030,674.
According to the partnership, 320 nonprofits were accepted, including 128 in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
Over the past 10 years, Raise the Region has collected more than $14 million for selected nonprofits.
