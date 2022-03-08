For the 10th consecutive year, Valley nonprofits will take part in a 30-hour online fundraiser that has raised more than $12 million for various groups over the past decade.
Raise the Region, a partnership between the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will launch its online fundraising event Wednesday evening. Last year, there were more than 14,000 gifts for a record $2,030,674 in donations.
According to the partnership, 320 nonprofits were accepted, including 128 in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
“This is the tenth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the Foundation and the work of our grant-making and fundraising efforts,” said Jason McCahan, director of philanthropy. “Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership. Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals.”
The 128 Valley nonprofits signed up for the fundraiser include everything from schools and libraries to the Danville SPCA and a new furniture bank.
Pam Ross, executive director of the Snyder County Libraries, said donations through Raise the Region will benefit the four branches in Selinsgrove, Middleburg, Beavertown and McClure.
“It’s a convenient way to donate and take advantage of the matching funds,” she said.
Money raised through the effort in the past has brought around $6,000 each year to the libraries, said Ross, who uses the donations to purchase books and other materials.
Cindy Peltier, a co-founder of the CommUnity Zone in Lewisburg, said her organization annually participates in Raise the Region.
This year’s fundraising effort will be as important as ever for the group that has moved into a new location at 328 Market St. in Lewisburg.
“We are starting a new adventure in a new space with Lewisburg Downtown Partnership,” Peltier said. “It’s a bigger space than we’ve ever had before. We want to use that space to expand programming to serve the community. We want to continue to do what we’ve always done.”
Peltier said CommUnity Zone usually is successful during the Raise the Region campaign, the reason they keep coming back to the online fundraiser.
“We’ve gone up against some big kahunas, as everybody does, but we’ve done well,” she said.
A year ago, K9 Hero Haven, a nonprofit organization in Herndon that rescues retired military and service dogs, rehabilitates them, places them with combat veterans or retired police officers, and its founder, Anne Gibbs-Yeager, got two big gifts, Gibbs-Yeager said.
Gibbs-Yeager said her organization received gifts of $10,000 and $5,000, which bolstered the organization’s fundraising and reliance on Raise the Region.
“This is one of our two online fundraisers throughout the year, and like a lot of organizations, it’s really important to us,” she said. “It helps with veterinarian bills, for sure.”
Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region was available to 501(c)(3) organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union counties. Pre-registration was required by Feb. 25.
From 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the public can visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) to support. Gifts will be stretched by a contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.