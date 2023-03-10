Raise the Region set another record as it started its second decade this week.
The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), in collaboration with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, led the annual online fundraiser this week that raised $2,320,856. The 30-hour online fundraiser saw 333 nonprofit organizations had 8,068 donors give 15,317 gifts.
The annual event was open to registered nonprofits from Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, and Union counties.
“The generosity displayed this week has been extraordinary. I am grateful to the FCFP staff and board of directors and to our sponsors, especially Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Without them, this simply could not happen”, said Jennifer D. Wilson, president/CEO Of FCFP. “Ultimately, the success of Raise the Region belongs to the incredible nonprofit community across northcentral Pennsylvania. FCFP provides the platform, but they inspire the donors.”
In addition to the over $1.9 million in online public donations, the participating nonprofits benefited from $345,515 in stretch funds and prizes from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships and associate sponsors. Monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by Evergreen Wealth Solutions, First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, UPMC Health Plan, and Weis Markets were awarded throughout the day to more than 100 participating nonprofit organizations.
“I’m completely blown away by this year’s performance by the participating nonprofits," Aubrey Alexander said. "I never thought we would beat last year’s record, which was an impressive year as well. We are very happy to be a partner with FCFP and all the nonprofits. We commend you for your efforts not only with Raise the Region, but all you do in the other 11 months of the year.”