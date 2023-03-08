Leaders of nonprofits in the Valley said they are looking forward to Raise the Region 2023.
The event, organized by the First Community Foundation Partnership (FCFP) of Pennsylvania, helps support fundraising efforts for 334 local nonprofit organizations that serve residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union counties. FCFP, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will launch the 30-hour fundraising event at 6 p.m. today until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
“We love Raise the Region,” said Melissa Rowse, the director of Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury. “This is such a fantastic event. It is so exciting to watch the leaderboard throughout the 30 hours. It is a true testament to the wonderful work that our local nonprofit organizations do. An amazing amount of money is raised here and remains here. That’s the best part.”
Since starting in 2013, north central Pennsylvania has shown its true spirit of philanthropy by donating over $14.4 million collectively to area nonprofits during the 30-hour fundraising events. Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $175,000 that will be used to stretch a portion of donations made to each pre-registered nonprofit.
The library has participated for several years, said Rowse.
“This year, our goal is to raise $5,000 for our Summer Reading program,” she said. “The funds will be used to bring presenters like PT Reptiles, Ryan the Bug Man, and the Discovery Space Science Center to Sunbury and provide incentives for the hundreds of children that participate. Your donation through Raise the Region raises readers. The Degenstein Community Library wants to thank the First Community Foundation Partnership and the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships for their wonderful generosity to stretch those donated dollars.”
“We are once again proud to be a part of this regional fundraiser. Raise the Region gives us the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits by providing a percentage match on gifts,” said Aubrey Alexander.
Other nonprofits excited
Lewisburg Children’s Museum Executive Director Kahla DeSmit said the event is the museum’s largest fundraising event of the year.
“Our opportunity to participate ensures the museum can continue hallmark programs, like our Count Me In fund, which provides free and reduced admission to families in our community,” said DeSmit. “This program provides free admission passes to our libraries, free resources and events for families with children with special needs, and much more.”
FCFP’s leadership and ability to provide resources and support year after year is what drives the program’s success regionally, she said.
“It’s an opportunity to share with even more people our mission to inspire learning, imagination, and play and ask them to join our work,” said DeSmit.
Bonnie McDowell, the chief executive officer of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, said the organization is proud to be a part of Raise the Region.
“This fundraising event creates so much awareness about how much our local nonprofits depend on our donors to continue to serve the community and do the work we do,” said McDowell. “The wide spread marketing generates so much excitement that everyone wants to be a part of it. The YMCA is able to get new donors every year through Raise The Region and we are so grateful for that.”
“Raise the Region provides another opportunity to grow the library footprint by extending our donor base which leads to an increase in programs, services, and books for our community,” said Kris LaVanish, the director of the Milton Public Library. “FCFP has created a unique community giving event that provides an incredible opportunity for nonprofits to engage with donors as a nonprofit community. Milton Public Library looks forward to participating every year and I hope 2023 is our most successful year yet.”
“We raised $74,000 last year,” said Middlecreek Area Community Center Executive Director Michael Bobb.
The goal this year is to raise $60,000 for the center at 67 Elm St. in Beaver Springs, he said.
“We are focused on increasing our membership and adding more programs,” said Bobb. Among the new programs that will be offered are pickle ball, open volleyball and youth basketball.
11th year
Nonprofits hoping to benefit from Raise the Region were required to pre-register by Feb. 24.
“This is the eleventh year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the foundation and the work of our grantmaking and fundraising efforts,” said Jason McCahan, director of philanthropy.
Donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for $125,000 in monetary prizes sponsored by Evergreen Wealth Solutions, First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, UPMC Health Plan, and Weis Markets. Samples of the prizes and incentives include a $5,000 grand prize to the nonprofit with the most unique donors; and $1,000 sleepwalker prize to the nonprofit that receives the most money between midnight and 5 a.m. on Thursday.
“Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership. Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals,” said McCahan.
The public is encouraged to visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) of their choice to support. All gifts are tax-deductible.
Daily Item reporter Marcia Moore contributed to this story.