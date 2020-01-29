The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is excited to announce Raise the Region 2020 is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 11 across the Susquehanna Valley. The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) announced the date of the 30-hour online fundraiser for six Valley counties this week. Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts.
Pre-registration is for nonprofits is required by Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. For nonprofits interested in registering for this event and a complete set of rules, please visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org.
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $150,000 that will be used to stretch every donation made to preregistered nonprofits.
In 2019, more than 270 nonprofits received $1,540,878.66 in gifts. Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received $8.8 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.
— THE DAILY ITEM