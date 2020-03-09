Raise the Region returns this week, offering a unique online opportunity for 289 nonprofits in 6 counties — including 131 from the four Valley counties — to raise money for everything from programming to equipment.
For the eighth year in a row, the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) will team with the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships for its 30-hour online fundraising event starting Wednesday evening.
Beginning on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and running through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, online donations will be taken at www.raisetheregion.org. Since 2013, more than $8.8 million has been donated to nonprofits through Raise the Region.
"Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership. Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals," Jennifer D. Wilson, President & CEO of the FCFP said.
Fifty-three nonprofits from Northumberland County, 50 from Union, 15 from Snyder and 13 from Montour will be part of the online drive.
Haven Ministry director Christy Zeigler said her Sunbury-based homeless shelter looks at Raise the Region as the perfect opportunity at the right time.
"We don't get government funds. We depend on individuals, businesses and churches to really help us out," she said. "This is a really slow time of the year for us and we've had some big repairs. Raise the Region is coming at the perfect time for us."
Last year, Haven Ministry received $13,000 from gifts, Zeigler said.
Julie Ranck, vice president of the Alyssa Dressler Foundation, said her grassroots organization is part of Raise the Region for the second time. They signed up late this year as they set up a recent heart screening campaign, but are ready for Wednesday night's kickoff. The Alyssa Dressler Foundation’s mission is to promote awareness of Sudden Cardiac Arrest. Dressler was a freshman Selinsgrove Area High School student and a champion horse rider. She hadn’t shown any signs of heart failure when she died from an undiagnosed heart issue called cardiomyopathy in 2015.
"For our foundation, which is still relatively new to the area, this is something we've tried for the last few years," Ranck, Alyssa Dressler's aunt, said. "We will take anything. Every little bit helps."
Ranck said funds raise will help sponsor art classes and go to help purchase more automated external defibrillators (AED). The organization has already placed four in locations across the Valley.
Danville Area Community Center director Heather Laubach said the fundraiser helps DACC raise money for youth swim lessons and membership sponsorships. It also helps promote groups like The Alyssa Dressler Foundation.
"It's such a successful event for a lot of nonprofits," she said. "It helps raise awareness for some groups that might not have a high profile."
Erin Miller, community relations director for Expectations Women's Center, said the organization has taken part in every Raise the Region and has created a base of donors.
"It's always been a successful event for us," she said. "Our donors have been wonderful in supporting us. We have very loyal supporters that we can rally for this event. Raise the Region provides a really nice platform and it gives people a great opportunity to learn about us,"
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $150,000 that will be used to stretch a portion of donations made to the 289 pre-registered nonprofits. “Raise the Region gives us the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits by providing a percentage match on gifts," said Aubrey Alexander.