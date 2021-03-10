Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Sunny this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.