More than 270 nonprofits are asking for Valley residents' help when the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) hosts the ninth Raise the Region online fundraiser.
As of 10 a.m. this morning, more than 3,300 gifts have led to $815,577 raised for 260 nonprofits.
The 30-hour online fundraising event kicked off at 6 p.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Nonprofits from six counties — including 126 from Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties — will participate in this year's event.
Anyone can visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) for a donation. As has been the case since the program started in 2013, the gifts will be stretched by a $150,000 donation by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. All gifts are tax-deductible.
Since 2013, Raise the Region has combined to raise $10.2 million for nonprofits across Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.