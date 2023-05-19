RALPHO TOWNSHIP — ‘Tis the season for spring cleaning, downsizing and yard sales, a place where one person’s junk could be another’s treasure.
For those treasure seekers, there is one central Susquehanna Valley community that has become particularly popular as a one-stop-shop of sorts for yard sales, which each year draws numerous customers from near and far.
Ralpho Township will continue that annual tradition Saturday with hundreds of yard sales expected to be held throughout the community.
The Community Yard Sale is held each year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Saturday in May, rain or shine.
The event began 27 years ago by the Ralpho Township Business Association. It started with just a few garage sales. Today, there are an estimated 300-400 held throughout the community. And while the sale is promoted as being on Saturday, many extend their sales through the whole weekend.
According to business association President Frank Berger, the number of organizational partners for the yard sale event has since grown exponentially as well and he couldn’t be more pleased.
“So many people are putting their expertise and time into it to make it a good event for the community,” he said.
One of the more recent partners is the All Home Days Association, which is especially known for its annual Labor Day weekend event. This year, the event will be held Sept. 2 to 4. They will also host a Jolly Jamboree event again this year at the Elysburg Fire Department on Nov. 18.
According to Nancy Gobee, All Home Days treasurer, this is the second year they have collaborated with the annual Community Yard Sale event. They opened up the Arts & Crafts building on their property, where people could rent spaces to hold their sale and not have to worry about the weather. She said 10 spaces were rented. The building has room for about 35 spaces, and as of last week she said they had 20 signed up and were expecting more.
“We thought it would be a way for us to become more involved with the community and help with bringing in some income for us,” Gobee said. Proceeds will help the association upkeep and refurbish the buildings on their property.
The association also plans to open its hamburger stand for the weekend and to sell breakfast and lunch sandwiches.
The park there and its yard sale vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Berger also praised a grassroots community Facebook page managed by Bryan Sokoloskie, who has expanded its reach to 5,700 followers. The page is titled as “Elysburg/Overlook/Sunnyside/Paxinos Communities United.” The site has been promoting Elysburg area events, including the Community Yard Sale.
This year, Sokoloskie created a map that will show where all of the sales will be held.