ELYSBURG — The Ralpho Township Public Library reopened for in-person service on Monday.
Masks are required to enter. COVID-19 protection guidelines will be implemented. Although returned or borrowed materials are being quarantined, it is recommended that guests wear gloves when browsing or using computers. (Please bring your own.) Limited occupancy (15 persons) will also be in place. Curbside service will still be offered for those persons who wish to do so.
Library hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 1 to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— THE DAILY ITEM