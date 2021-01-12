A Ranshaw woman employed as a home health caregiver is charged with involuntary manslaughter and neglect, according to Coal Township police.
Debora Avellino, 57, of Webster Street, was arrested and brought before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Tuesday.
Coal Township police say they were contacted by the county Area Agency on Aging after an October incident that saw Vincent Avellino, 83, brought to the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital by Debora Avellino for a report of a skin tag on Vincent Avellino's body.
Police say Vincent Avellino needed emergency surgery and the doctor on-call referred the case to the county's aging office because it appeared to be severe neglect. Vincent Avellino died in early November.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.