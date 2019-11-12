SUNBURY — A 47-year-old Northumberland County man is in jail on $300,000 cash bail and charged with felony rape after state police said he sexually assaulted an unconscious 13-year-old girl.
Scott Snyder, of Lower Road, Shamokin, was first arrested on Oct. 26 after troopers were dispatched to Lower Road at 3:11 p.m. for a report of a man watching a female through an opening in a fence. Troopers said Snyder admitted to peering into women's windows at night since the '80s.
Snyder was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault, burglary and several misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, invasion of privacy and open lewdness.
Snyder now faces new charges of felony rape; statutory sexual assault; sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; photographing, videotaping, depicting on the computer or filming sexual acts; corruption of minors and sexual abuse of children.
Snyder was arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and bail was set at $300,000 on the new charges.
Troopers questioned Snyder and he told police he was watching the victim on Oct. 26 and that he had his pants down but was interrupted by troopers when they pulled up to the residence, according to troopers.
Snyder told troopers he has done this before. When police asked him about a burglary that he was suspected of committing in 2013, troopers said Snyder admitted he broke into the victim's home and photographed a 14-year-old and a 3-year-old while they were sleeping.
Troopers said Snyder admitted to undoing one victim's shirt, fondling the girl and taking photos.
On Oct. 28, troopers said they discovered several dozen photos of Snyder performing the sexual acts on the sleeping victim, according to court documents.
Snyder told troopers he saved the pictures to the hard drive of his computer, according to court documents.
On Nov. 1, troopers visited Snyder, who was incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail on the first set of charges, and Snyder said he used the pictures for his own personal gratification. Snyder told troopers he has been peering into the windows of women at night since the '80s from Northumberland County to Dauphin County, according to court documents.