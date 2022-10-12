SHAMOKIN — All sexual assault charges filed against accused killer Miguel Torres were dismissed on Tuesday.
Torres, 26, of East Race Street, Shamokin, is now scheduled to be sentenced at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 21 in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones on the homicide charges. The sexual assault charges are not related to the homicide charges, but sentencing for the homicide case was pending the conclusion of the rape case.
On Tuesday, Shamokin District Judge John Gembic III dismissed felony counts of rape, sexual assault and aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. Gembic dismissed the charges because the alleged victim failed to show up for court and police have been unable to reach her.
Without the victim's testimony, the case was dismissed. The DNA results were inconclusive, according to police.
Torres in November pleaded guilty to a felony of homicide by vehicle while DUI. While free on unsecured bail, police said Torres in November forced himself on a woman in Shamokin.
The January 2020 accident claimed the life of Sharon Adams, 66, of Shamokin. The crash occurred at Mulberry and Market streets in Shamokin.
Police said they were conducting a probation check on Dec. 3 and spoke to a woman who said Torres forced himself on her. Charges were filed in relation to that incident.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER