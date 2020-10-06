SUNBURY — The first victim to testify in a serial rapist case Tuesday said she was bound and blindfolded before being taken from her home and later raped.
In emotional testimony Tuesday morning, the first victim to testify in the trial of John Kurtz, who state police accuse of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017, wept while telling her story to a Northumberland County Jury.
"I kept saying, 'Please don't hurt me,'" the woman testified. "He kept telling me to do what he said."
The woman testified she was in her home and had just gone to bed when a man appeared in her room, bound and gagged her, put a blindfold on her and removed her from the home before driving to a different location.
She said she was raped and left in a cornfield before finding a home nearby and asking for help.
Kurtz, a former SCI-Coal Township prison guard, sat near his defense attorney Michael Suders throughout the testimony. He stared straight ahead during the testimony. Kurtz would only glance at the victim while she spoke.
Suders told the jury during opening statements that none of the victims could identify Kurtz and that a confession Kurtz gave police was forced.
The trial will resume this afternoon.