SUNBURY — More victims are scheduled to testify today in the trial of accused serial rapist John Kurtz.
The trial began on Tuesday with emotional testimony from a woman who said she was bound, blindfolded and removed from her house before being raped. The trial has resumed for a second day with President Judge Charles Saylor presiding over the trial.
State police accused John Kurtz, a 46-year-old former SCI-Coal Township prison guard, of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner expected to call several more witnesses, including more victims, today.
On Tuesday, the first victim testified while crying that she was dragged out of her home on July 20, 2016, and taken to an unknown location, where she was raped. The Daily Item does not publish the names of victims of sexual assault.
“I kept saying, ‘Please don’t hurt me,’” the woman testified. “He kept telling me to do what he said.”
The woman testified she had just gone to bed when a man in a ski mask appeared in her room, bound and gagged her, blindfolded her and drove her to a different location.
The woman testified that after the attack the man dropped her off in a cornfield, which she later discovered was near her home.
Skinner called Montoursville state trooper Joel Follmer, who was working at the Milton barracks in 2016, to the stand. Follmer testified he narrowed down a search warrant request to Google, asking for any IP address nationwide that searched the woman’s name from July 13 through July 20, 2016.
During cross-examination, Kurtz’s defense attorney Michael Suders asked what the results were but Skinner said she would be calling another witness to provide them. The witness did not testify Tuesday.
Suders told the jury during opening statements that none of the victims could identify Kurtz and that a confession Kurtz gave police was forced.