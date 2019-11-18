SUNBURY — The trial for accused rapist John Kurtz has been delayed by three months.
Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor on Monday moved the jury selection and a two-week trial from December to March to allow the defense more time to prepare its case. The 45-year-old former SCI-Coal Township prison guard appeared before Saylor via videoconference with Defense attorney Michael Suders.
"These are very serious charges," Saylor said in court. "The defense will be given every opportunity to have sufficient time to prepare."
Suders received on Friday a report from a DNA expert on cigarettes found at the crime scene. He explained on Nov. 1 the report was "a crucial part" and the defense would be unable to go to trial without.
Suders said he needed more time to prepare motions based on the report and to go over four to five boxes of evidence.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said a witness who lives in Texas now needed a deadline to secure time to book a flight for the trial.
Kurtz is accused by state police of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017. The investigation also identified additional victims that Kurtz stalked and made attempts to kidnap and rape, police said.
According to police, Kurtz would break into the victim’s residences, kidnap them, take them to another location and rape them. He was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence and digital evidence, which was collected through the execution of multiple search warrants and court orders.
Kurtz remains an inmate in Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of a combined $1.75 million bail.