Read the five-page transcript of President Donald Trump's conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
President Trump says "there was no pressure whatsoever" when he spoke with Ukraine's leader about working with Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.
The conversation between Trump and Ukraine's president is just one piece of a whistleblower's complaint made in mid-August. The White House released a rough transcript of the call on Wednesday.