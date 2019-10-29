MOUNT CARMEL — The reading club at Mount Carmel Area Jr./Sr. High School won first place in the design of a coat of arms at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.
During the Faire's 2019 School Days held on Oct. 10 in Manheim, 24 high school students in A Novel Idea Club designed the crest and won first place. The winning design was featured for the rest of the School Days part of the Faire.
"It was a fun way to get everyone together, and spend a couple of nights putting a new thing together and put ourselves out there," said club President and senior Makenzie Pyle, 18, of Mount Carmel.
In MCA’s Reading Club, they read in-depth literature and discussing the meaning of the works, watch movies to compare and contrast the movie to the novel and host service projects, such as book drives, and reading trips to the elementary school or nursing homes.
The shield of the crest itself is shaped like an open book. The mantle, complete with a knight's helmet, is made up of book pages. The images on the shield include a raven, a lantern, a feathered quill and an inkwell and the symbol of the school mascot: the red tornado.
"We had to have a motto on the banner below, we had to have a base with four different symbols and a division of fields," said club vice president and senior Tyler Barnhardt, 17, of Kulpmont.
The crest is displayed in the main hallway of the high school for the time being. It will be moved to the reading club room where it will be permanently displayed. A student will be drawing it so they can use it for the t-shirt design of the club, said advisor Ashlie Jarosiewicz.
"This is a great group of kids, and I'm really proud of them," said Jarosiewicz, who starting overseeing the club last year.
The students put at least 15 to 20 hours into the design, she said.