BLOOMSBURG — Reading Area Community College (RACC) has signed a guaranteed transfer agreement with Commonwealth University on Tuesday.
RACC and Commonwealth University (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities) established this agreement to ensure qualifying students who graduate from RACC are guaranteed admission to Commonwealth University with at least full junior standing; with a guarantee for a renewable transfer scholarship based on the students' academic performance while enrolled at RACC and Commonwealth.
Commonwealth University will guarantee on-campus housing at the Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, or Mansfield campuses for the first year of full-time attendance for transferring students who wish to live on campus.