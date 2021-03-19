MIFFLINBURG — Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Susquehanna Valley and Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Central PA will co-host their winter meeting virtually on Google Meet beginning at 6:30 p.m. March 24. Attendees must pre-register by March 24.
The live webinar presented by guest speaker, Ariel Franchak, will address “Reading for Social Justice.” Franchak will discuss ways in which educators can incorporate lessons, activities and resources that promote social justice in the classroom.
She will give educators recommendations on how to obtain free reading materials for the classroom and recommend books that promote inclusivity. In addition, Franchak will discuss picture books, middle grade, and young adult novels that promote social justice. An extensive handout will be provided that details the many resources discussed in the presentation.
This free workshop is designed for teachers of pre-kindergarten through grade 12. It's open to all educators, administrators, preschool teachers, and homeschool parents. Para-professionals, pre-service teachers, college students, and interested community members are also invited to attend. Register by visiting: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdyIo6rbR-3DLOxmaqvU1neWAGbVeYMJ_HvHcaPLlyIf7cB-A/viewform.
Teachers can receive one hour credited toward their Act 48 requirements by adding their PPID# during registration. There will a $5 fee to process non-member Act 48 credits. This fee is made payable by check to KSLA Susquehanna Valley and mailed to Mary Keiser, KSLA Susquehanna Valley treasurer, 414 Green St., Mifflinburg PA 17844. There will be no charge to process Act 48 credits for KSLA Susquehanna Valley members or KSLA members attending the virtual meeting.
Contact Janice Adair at jadair1225@yahoo.com for a letter of commendation, for evidence of attending the virtual meeting and/or if you want Act 48 credit and you are not a member, so she can give you details on the $5 payment.