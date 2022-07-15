The news that the city of Reading has successfully recovered from its Distressed Municipality Status Under Act 47 brings a sense of anticipation for city officials in Shamokin.
As part of the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED)'s Act 47 protection program since July 2014, Shamokin is considered a financially stressed municipality, which allows the city to avoid bankruptcy, secure state interest-free loan assistance and budgetary oversight and authorizes collecting higher taxes. Reading is the 18th municipality to recover from distressed status— the ninth under the Wolf Administration alone.
"You gotta stay positive," said Mayor Rich Ulrich. "That does give us hope. Everybody is working hard on it, from DCED to SEDA-COG (SEDA-Council of Governments) to us. I have confidence that we'll figure a solution out."
Shamokin is anticipated to leave Act 47 status in August 2044, Ulrich said.
"That's when they're telling us we'll be done," he said. "We're working on something with them to see what we can possibly do."
The announcement about Reading was made Thursday by Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver.
“This is a great day for the city of Reading,” said Weaver in a prepared release. “It’s been a decade and a half since Reading was originally designated a financially distressed municipality under Act 47. The hard work of city leaders, the community, local businesses and other partners have helped Reading reach this significant achievement.”
Weaver signed a formal determination letter finding that termination of the city’s distressed status was appropriate under Section 255.1 of Act 47. The decision was made after a thorough review of the city’s audits, financial data, and the record from a public hearing held on May 4.
Reading was designated as distressed under Act 47 on Nov. 12, 2009. This determination was made after years of recurring deficits, ineffective financial management practices and unfavorable socio-economic and demographic trends.
Since 2009, Reading has made significant strides to improve its management practices and fiscal situation. The city’s annual audits from 2012 through 2020 show operating budget surpluses in six of the past nine years, and it is anticipated that 2021 will also show a surplus. Additionally, in a ten-year period from 2010 to 2020, the city’s has had a debt reduction across all government activities from $163.9 million in 2010 down to $108.8 million at the end of 2020 – a 33.6 percent decrease.
Prior to Reading, the Borough of Colwyn, Delaware County, was the most recent community to recover, exiting Act 47 status on April 29, 2022. The City of Scranton, Lackawanna County; Farrell, Mercer County; Plymouth, Luzerne County; Nanticoke, Luzerne County; Clairton, Allegheny County; Pittsburgh, Allegheny County; and Altoona, Blair County also exited from Act 47 under the Wolf Administration.
The Municipalities Financial Recovery Act, Act 47 of 1987, was enacted to provide a broad-based program of fiscal management oversight, technical assistance, planning and financial aid to municipalities experiencing severe fiscal distress.
Under Act 47, cities like Shamokin can adopt higher taxing rate. Last December, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones approved the city’s petition to keep millage rates 5 mills above the maximum millage rate and 1 percent above the maximum earned income tax, which would allow the city to generate nearly $800,000 in revenue to balance the 2020 budget. It is the 14th consecutive year that the city was approved for the higher millage rate of 35 mills and the eighth year for the EIT at 2 percent.
Ulrich said he anticipates another year of seeking the court's approval for higher taxing rates.