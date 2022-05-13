SUNBURY — A portion of three streets closed to traffic for the Reagan Street Reconstruction project are open to local traffic.
A portion of Reagan Street is open from Second Street to Susquehanna Avenue for local traffic. No truck traffic is permitted on the street, officials said.
Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of the project, said the city opened the streets Friday morning after construction crews were able to pave the section of the road this past week.
“A lot of people have been patiently waiting and we appreciate it,” he said. “This is open for local traffic right now.”
The city received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass.
The project will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backs up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
Streets department supervisor Steve Welker drivers won't be able to Front Street from Reagan.
Welker said construction crews will be continuing their work and everything is moving along.
According to City Administrator Derrick Backer, the intersection of Front and Reagan streets will remain closed until the project is completed, according to the final detour plan approved by PennDOT.
“The detour for Reagan Street will still be to use Packer Street for the rest of the project,” he said. “Reagan Street at Front Street and Reagan Street intersection will continue to be closed for the duration of the project. Once Reagan Street to North Second Street is paved, that portion will be open to local traffic only but to get to Front Street or Fourth Street an individual would need to use Packer Street for access.”
Eister said the project is ahead of schedule and the city is hoping it will be completed by the end of August.
Eister said there will be a public meeting in the summer regarding Phase 2, which is the beginning of the Susquehanna Avenue project.
That project consists of new stormwater lines and upgraded lines where necessary, Eister said.