SUNBURY — The Reagan Street Project continues to progress as paving work is set to begin and the project will come to a close by Aug. 31, according to city officials.
City Councilman Jim Eister said the project is coming along and is set to be complete by the end of August.
"They are on schedule to be done," he said. "They will be getting ready to start paving by the beginning of August."
Reagan from Front Street to Fourth Street will all be brand new, Eister said.
The project began last year and Eister said he is happy with the results.
"Everything is going well," he said.
The city received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass.
The project, when complete, will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backs up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
Eister said the next phase will begin once Reagan Street is complete. That project is the Susquehanna Avenue project.
That project consists of new stormwater lines and upgraded lines "where necessary," Eister said.
Eister said the Reagan Street project also consisted of a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation project to install new curbing on corners and make them ADA compliant.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said he is also pleased with the progress.
"There is some little work here and there needed to finish Reagan Street, but the main thing is paving," he said. "The construction crew is ahead of schedule and barring any weather or material delays the project should be completed on time.
"We appreciate everyone's patience with this project as there has been nonstop work being done on this roadway for a year and a half. We are looking forward to the completion of Reagan Street and having it fully open to the public for use."