SUNBURY — Construction crews will work through the winter when they are able after Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials approved Reagan Street to be closed indefinitely, according to Sunbury officials.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said a lack of supplies has delayed the project.
The Reagan Street Mitigation Project was first delayed by a few weeks in the summer because of a shipment of materials.
“The city received approval from PennDOT for Reagan Street to be shut down for the winter months so crews can continue working to finish the project," Backer said. "The supply chain issues the nation is facing is the primary cause for the delay and the reason for the continuation of work on Reagan Street through the winter.
"For the roadway to be reopened, it would need to be repaved, but because of the supply issues, all the work that needed to be done between Front Street and Second Street was not able to be completed and if it was to be repaved, it would need to be ripped up again in the spring to complete the work."
Backer said that would mean additional costs, and more money out of the taxpayers' pockets.
"The city wants to ensure we keep this project as close to the budget as possible to ensure we spend taxpayer dollars wisely," he said. "The construction site itself will have fencing around working areas and all nonworking areas will be filled in with stone to ensure there are no open holes as that is a safety concern.
"Sunbury Officials have been working with our local first responders, utility companies, and others to ensure that there is no loss of services and that the area is maintained through the winter months, so citizens are able to receive their local deliveries."
The city received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass.
The project will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backs up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
Councilman Jim Eister said the city is doing all they can to move as fast as they can to get the project completed.
"It's just out of our hands at this point," he said. "The shortage of supplies is something going on everywhere and we are just one of the circumstances."
Eister said the city is working with residents to make sure they are being attended to if anything were to be an issue.
"We are going to continue to work with the residents in the area for anything they may need," he said. "We appreciate the patience and we understand it could be frustrating. When this project is complete it will be a huge improvement to the area and to our city."