SUNBURY — Reagan Street should be open to traffic starting this evening, according to Sunbury officials.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the road is ready to go except for the line painting which was delayed due to rain.
Backer said the paint needs 24 hours to dry and because of the recent pop thunderstorms the Valley has seen, crews could not get the job done.
The project began last year after the city received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass, Eister said.
The project replaced a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backed up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
The Reagan Street project also included a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation project to install new curbing on corners and make them American Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA