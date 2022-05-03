SUNBURY — The Reagan Street Project continues to progress as paving work began on Monday and should finish by Friday.
Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer said when paving is completed, weather permitting, the general public will not be able to access Reagan Street off of 4th Street due to an active construction zone.
“All public looking to access Brewer’s Outlet please use the county parking lot entrance on N. 2nd Street, directly across from Line Street,” Backer said.
“There will be signs directing customers for Brewer’s from 4th and Reagan to the temporary entrance on N. 2nd Street. The official detour for Reagan Street to bypass the construction will remain Packer Street,” he said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Sunbury officials will be monitoring detours put in place for the completion of the Reagan Street project, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
Backer said the intersection at North Second and Reagan streets will reopen to local traffic once paving is completed on that section of road.
“Front Street and Reagan Street intersection will remain closed until the project is completed,” he said.
The city received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass.
The project will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backs up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
Councilman Jim Eister said the project is moving right along.
“We are happy they started paving already and on schedule,” Eister said. “I spoke with the foreman and am very happy the first layer is down and will continue the rest of the week.”
Eister said he still believes the project will be completed by August and the next phase will begin, which is the beginning of the Susquehanna Avenue project.
That project consists of new stormwater lines and upgraded lines “where necessary,” Eister said.
Eister is asking motorists to be patient.
“This is for the good of the whole city,” Eister said.