SUNBURY — Work will resume full-time at the Reagan Street Project at the end of the month, according to Sunbury officials.
The intersection of North Second and Reagan streets will close March 28 and remained closed until the project is completed, City Administrator Derrick Backer said.
"The intersection at North Second Street and Reagan Street will reopen to local traffic only once paving is completed on that section of road," he said. "Front Street and Reagan Street intersection will remain closed until the project is completed.”
Traffic patterns and detours are still being discussed and will be released soon, Councilman Jim Eister said.
The city received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass.
The project will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backs up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
Eister said the city is doing all they can to get the project completed quickly.
Eister also said North Second Street will be closed until the end of May. Reagan Street will be completed by the end of August, he said.
“We are going to continue to work with the residents in the area for anything they may need,” Eister said. “We appreciate the patience and we understand it could be frustrating. When this project is complete it will be a huge improvement to the area and to our city.”
Eister said there will be a public meeting in the summer regarding Phase 2, which is the beginning of the Susquehanna Avenue project.
That project consists of new stormwater lines and upgraded lines were necessary, Eister said.