Union County commissioners reorganized during their meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Commissioner Preston Boop was appointed as vice chair and Commissioner Jeffrey Reber was appointed chairman.
Both Commissioner Stacy Richards and Reber recognized Boop for his past service as chairman of the commissioners. County Treasurer Diane Reigle and County Finance Director Jeffrey McClintock were also present.
Election board meeting canceled
The meeting of the county election board was canceled, with Richards noting that Union County has a lot of issues regarding elections, and inquired why the meeting was canceled.
Reber later said the meeting was canceled due to not having anything on the agenda.
"January is a slower time in elections so there isn't always something to discuss," Reber said.
Richards said the public needs to hear more about what is being discussed at meetings of the election board, given public interest in election integrity.
“I think this is important for the public as well as for general discussion,” Richards said.
In other business:
The Union County retirement board approved the updated investment policy for the Union County Retirement plan as presented, and was unanimously approved. Commissioners also approved payables for the week ending Dec. 31, 2021, in the amount of $74,447.85. Richards made the motion, seconded by Boop.
Union County Director of Planning & Economic Development Shawn McLaughlin was unanimously appointed to the Union County Trail Authority Board for a term beginning Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2026.