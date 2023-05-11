WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An 80-year-old man died as a result of an accident while mowing grass, according to Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.
Kelley said, Paul Hoch, of Rebuck, passed away May 10 in Washington Township as a result of "compressional asphyxiation."
Kelley said the manner of death was ruled accidental. Hoch was operating a lawnmower on an embankment at his family farm when it overturned and went on top of him, causing him to be entrapped, Kelley said.
Hoch was pronounced dead at the scene by Kelley at 1:30 p.m.
Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob assisted Kelley at the scene along with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police, Kelley said.
— Francis Scarcella