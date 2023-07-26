SELINSGROVE — Regional Engagement Center (REC) President Kelly Feiler claims all questions regarding the nonprofit organization's request for $60,000 in public Gelnett Trust funds have been answered in full in a bid to get approval from Selinsgrove council.
“Council sent a list of specific questions concerning our applications for Gelnett funding. We responded with exhaustive detail, and we had legal counsel and our certified public accounting firm of seven years review our submission to substantiate its thoroughness and accuracy," Feiler said in a public letter of the REC's request for funding to support its summer camp and after-school drop-in programs and the "heightened scrutiny" the request has received from council.
Not so, says finance committee members Bobbie Owens and Scott Frost.
Despite the REC hiring Camp Hill attorney Brian Murren to respond to the council's questions after months of receiving what council members and borough solicitor Robert Cravitz said has been conflicting or incomplete responses about the REC's finances and programs in three separate funding applications, Owens and Frost said Wednesday there remains missing information.
"The attorney’s response is raising some questions. It is not answering what we asked for," said Owens.
According to Feiler, "The legal review affirmed that the REC’s response provided sufficient explanation of all questions raised and the accounting firm said the REC’s accounting activities were aligned with standard accounting practices."
Frost also disagrees and said some of the attorney's responses even conflict with information provided by Feiler.
Where Feiler in an earlier response told council that the hours worked by 40 volunteers count as matching funds, he said, Murren reported there were no volunteers.
And financial information provided by Feiler simply makes no sense, Frost said.
A typo was blamed for different total expenditures that were reported as $246,989 on one form and $346,782 on another form. Operating expenses for one program were reported as three different amounts, ranging from $54,235 to $111,920, he said.
"I work with numbers every day," said Frost, a registered investment advisor. "They need to hire someone who knows what they're doing."
And, he said, when council questions Feiler, the reaction from her, her father, Marvin Rudnitsky, who serves as REC board chairman since resigning as Selinsgrove council president in April amid concerns of conflict of interest over ongoing questions about the REC's financial and program disclosures, and even her husband, Steven Feiler, and mother, Raven Rudnitsky "are over-the-top, very combative responses when we're trying to do our due diligence."
The finance committee is set to meet Aug. 7, before the evening's public council meeting when the Gelnett Fund request will be on the agenda.
Owens said that since the REC has retained an attorney, she will ask Cravitz, as borough solicitor, to give a recommendation about releasing funds to the REC.
Frost said he will not likely approve the total $30,000 that is being requested by the REC for the summer camp program since Gelnett funds are provided as reimbursements for expenditures on items such as programs, not salaries and other operating expenses, he said.
As such, Frost said it appears the REC could be eligible to receive about $8,000 to cover programming and activities, including swimming pool fees.
And as far as the number of campers, he's still not clear how many are attending the program.
"I'll be looking for a daily sign-in sheet to determine the number of campers," Frost said.
The REC is one of several organizations that have received financial assistance from the borough-administered Gelnett Trust since it was established in 2010 to promote the education, health and welfare of Selinsgrove borough residents.
Since opening its doors in fall 2017, the REC has received $272,885 in public funds from the Gelnett Trust. It's the most money received by any organization, including the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, fire company and swimming pool.