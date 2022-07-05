SELINSGROVE — The Regional Engagement Center (REC) is cash-strapped due to $36,000 in storm damage, a partial roof repair and the costs of its summer camp program as it works to develop a $4.5 million intergenerational community in Selinsgrove.
That detail emerged during Tuesday’s public meeting of the Selinsgrove borough council attended by REC President Kelly Feiler, REC board Chairman Sarah Farbo and REC board Treasurer Tyler Shields.
Shields informed the council that the REC has $30,500 in its coffers — enough to cover 32 days of the center’s expenses — after a 2021 storm caused more than $30,000 in damage to the center’s basement.
The center also needs a partial roof repair and Feiler said receiving nearly $7,000 less in borough support for its summer camp could jeopardize the student drop-in program in the fall.
As the six-year-old nonprofit organization’s board deals with financial issues, it is working on securing a highly competitive $2 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant it received in April to purchase the Selinsgrove Inn at 214 N. Market St. and surrounding property and use the property to create 15 senior apartments and an intergenerational community that will include a greenhouse, maker spaces, a bike and skate park and a space for youth programs.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Farbo notified the council that its formal application for the funds is due Nov. 14, at which time a grantee would have to be identified.
Council member Bobbie Owens asked which entity has been chosen as the grantee.
“It’s a very hard process and there’s a lot of concern with it,” she said of the grant process. “It’s hefty and you’re a young organization. Who is going to be your grantee?”
“We have four months to figure it out,” responded Feiler, adding, “What a great shining star on the borough if they did it.”
The REC has also applied for matching federal funds, Feiler said.
Council President Marvin Rudnitsky, who serves as the REC’s secretary and is Feiler’s father, said the borough would not be liable as the grantee if the project fails.
No one responded when Owens asked about a plan B if the Selinsgrove Inn is not available for the project.
Feiler said a survey about the project is available for three weeks on the REC’s website and other social media pages for the public. Paper copies are also available at the Gelnett Memorial Library and senior center and she will be at the 429 8th Street REC in Selinsgrove from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to discuss the project.