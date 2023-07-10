SELINSGROVE — The Regional Engagement Center (REC) board has hired an attorney to assist in its request for $60,000 in public funding from the borough of Selinsgrove.
REC President Kelly Feiler has submitted three separate applications for $60,000 in Gelnett Trust funds, half to cover the cost of the center’s summer camp and the rest for the after-school drop-in program that runs during the school year.
The money hasn’t been released by the borough due to what Solicitor Robert Cravitz described as “deficiencies and inconsistencies” in the REC’s applications.
Last month, the borough finance committee sent Feiler a detailed list of questions and asked for a response by July 15.
The 3 1/2 page list, obtained by The Daily Item through the Freedom of Information Act, indicates Feiler omitted financial information or provided conflicting figures.
The committee is asking for an explanation for a $100,000 discrepancy in the REC’s expenditures for 2021, which Feiler reported as $246,989 to the municipality and $346,782 in the 990 tax filing; an explanation for inconsistent summer program costs, ranging from $54,235 to $149,304, and discrepancies in the number of children registered for the program; a breakdown in matching funds received by the REC; clarification on how many students attend the drop-in program and reason for a recent $250,000 anonymous donation being omitted from the 2023 organizational budget.
The committee also wants to know what the REC is doing to ensure the programs are sustainable.
At Monday’s public council meeting, Feiler asked when the REC would be informed whether they are getting the $60,000 since she replied to the finance committee’s questions last Friday.
“At the next council meeting” in August, finance committee Chairman Bobbie Owens said. “We haven’t had a chance to review your answers.”
Feiler’s husband, Steven Feiler, repeatedly questioned the delay.
“Why does it take three to four weeks?” he asked.
“It’s a rather involved response,” said Cravitz, who received a 10-page response from the REC’s attorney, Brian Murren, of Tucker Arensberg, Camp Hill, Monday morning, a few hours before the meeting. “There’s no way (council) could read them in time.”
Council member Scott Frost, who also serves as a member of the finance committee, said he received Feiler’s response Friday evening shortly after 7 p.m.
“We’re unpaid elected volunteers,” Frost said of the council members. “We’ve spent hours on this and given (the REC) multiple chances to get it right.”
The borough has provided funds to the REC every year since it opened at 429 Eighth St. Since 2018, $272,885 in public funds from the Gelnett Trust has gone to the center.