SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Borough Council learned Monday that Regional Engagement Center (REC) President Kelly Feiler has applied for a $2 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant to help establish a downtown intergenerational community.
It's the second multi-million dollar grant Feiler has applied for in the past year to support a proposed $4.5 million project that involves a plan to purchase the 24-room Selinsgrove Inn at 214 N. Market St. and convert the building into senior housing and add maker spaces, a greenhouse, bike and skate park and a youth center on adjacent property in the downtown.
The council anticipated Feiler would attend Monday night's public meeting to discuss specifics about the $2 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant the nonprofit REC organization was awarded in late April for the proposed project.
Council president Marvin Rudnitsky informed the council that Feiler, his daughter, was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and would not attend.
He then announced that Feiler is hoping to hear this month or in July whether her application for the $2 million Housing and Urban Development grant to support the project is approved.
The few details were elicited by council member Bobbie Owens, participating remotely via Zoom, who inquired about the new grant application and the amount.
"Are any members of the REC board present?," Owens asked.
Rudnitsky, who serves as secretary of the REC board, said no other board members were at the council meeting but he offered to answer any questions of the council.
In the weeks since the $2 million RACP grant award to the REC was announced by Sen. John Gordner, who lauded Rudnitsky's connections and Feiler's enthusiasm for helping to obtain the highly competitive grant, council and community members have had several questions about the project.
Questions of how the nonprofit REC would operate the business; which municipality or county would serve as the grantee of the funds and the impact removing taxable property from the borough's tax rolls are just a few that have been raised.
Owens said having more people that were involved in the discussion of the intergenerational community project and approval of the grant applications in attendance at council meetings to answer questions "could help."
"I don't really understand," said Rudnitsky of Owens request. "The president of the REC will be here" at the July meeting.