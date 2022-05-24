SELINSGROVE — The Regional Engagement Center (REC) Board has unanimously accepted a $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant to purchase the Selinsgrove Inn and develop an intergenerational community life center, according to REC President Kelly Feiler.
To obtain the grant, the REC must in the next six months provide a detailed plan about the project — including plans for senior housing, maker spaces and bike park — which it estimates will cost $4.5 million to develop at the North Market Street property in the borough. The nonprofit agency must also raise matching funds from non-state funding sources to receive the grant.
Council members have had several questions about the project in recent weeks, including who the grantee of the grant will be since RACP funds must be administered by an authority or general-purpose form of government and what entity would own the property.
The REC is a nonprofit organization that opened a youth center in 2017 at 429 8th St. in Selinsgrove where exercise classes and an after-school and summer school programs are offered.