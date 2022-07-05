SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Borough Council reduced its funding from the Gelnett Trust to the Regional Engagement Center’s (REC) summer camp after learning that it received incorrect information regarding attendance to last year’s program.
Since the REC took over the summer camp from the borough in 2018, the nonprofit organization has received $30,000 each year from the Gelnett Trust which provides funds to Selinsgrove organizations for the benefit of borough residents only.
Last September, the borough was provided information by REC President Kelly Feiler that 42 Selinsgrove borough residents attended the 10-week, $750 summer camp program.
An audit determined that of the 53 campers in 2021, only 31 were borough residents, said council member and finance committee chairman Bobbie Owens at Tuesday’s public council meeting.
Doing the math, borough Treasurer Sheri Badman noted that the REC received $6,750 more from the Gelnett Trust than they were due.
“Thirty-one borough residents at $750 is $23,250 and we gave you $30,000. We overpaid for last year,” she said.
Feiler was skeptical and said she would check the attendance figures.
Together, Owens and council member Richard Mease quietly discussed the dollar amounts before Mease suggested the Trust give the REC $23,385 this year for the summer camp, less than the $30,000 requested, unless Feiler is able to show her attendance information was correct.
Six council members approved the motion. Council President Marvin Rudnitsky, Feiler’s father and secretary of the REC board, abstained.
“It seems we have a very sharp pencil,” said Rudnitsky. “We’re providing a valuable service to the children from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and giving them two meals a day.”
Owens replied that no one was questioning the value of the summer camp, but said the council must act responsibly with public funds.
“There are a lot of emotions and it’s very personal, but we have to have sharp pencils,” she said.
Discussing this year’s funding request, Owens also asked Feiler and REC Treasurer Tyler Shields why the summer camp cost is rising from $750 to $900 per child.
“Inflation and a reality check on our part,” said Feiler who said the REC has had to increase the number of camp counselors from two to 14.
Shields said the the price increase reflects the “actual cost” of the program.
“We did an assessment of our programs and looked at what the actual costs are,” he said.
This year, the summer camp has a total of 49 campers enrolled, of which 36 children reside in the borough, Feiler said.
After learning that Feiler has applied for funding again this year for the summer camp from other sources, including the Degenstein Foundation, Owens also encouraged her to reach out to surrounding municipalities where the non-borough campers reside and ask them to financially support the camp.