After eight weeks of fun-filled days, the kids who attended summer camp at the Regional Engagement Center (REC) in Selinsgrove showcased projects for an audience of parents and loved ones Friday.
Friday's event included a talent show, drum song and dance, and a video. The kids have done many activities including art, sports and entertainment throughout the summer, whether at the REC or another local business, according to REC President Kelly Feiler.
"It's been wonderful," she said. "They've had a great time."
Liam Dresang, 9, said some of his favorite activities were swimming, skating, and Friday's bounce house. He also said he got to spend time with his friends from school as well as make new friends in other grades.
Liam Dresang's mom, Daniell Dresang, said she has had three boys in summer camp at the REC for the past three years. "We love camp," she said. "They get to do a lot of fun stuff over the summer."
Ben Bontomase, 9, said he had a great time at camp over the summer. Legos, swimming and roller skating were some of his favorite actives, but Bontomase said building and playing wooden drums was his favorite part of camp.
"The drums were my favorite part here at the REC," he said. "It was fun to build them, but sort of hard to put the boards together. They sound pretty good."
Bontomase said he also enjoyed going to the Moose, a place he said he was familiar with as he went when he was younger.
Alongside with drum building, the kids at camp worked with Grace Hampton, Professor Emerita of Art, Art Education, Integrative Arts, and African Studies at Penn state University, to explore commonality.
"We looked at the commonality between people," Hampton said. "We are more alike than we are different."
Hampton said photos were taken of each child's face followed by a group discussion about the similarities of each image.
"We talked about how we are so close, almost interchangeable," Hampton said.
The kids then broke the photos apart to make collages of different portions of each child's face that still resembled a whole, Hampton said.
Camp counselor Erin Muller, 19, who is a Citizen and Civic Engagement major at Syracuse University, said she wanted to make an impact with the kids at camp.
"I wanted to come here to get kids more involved in their community," she said. "Hopefully, they will want to do it when they grow up."