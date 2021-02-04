SELINSGROVE — The Regional Engagement Center (REC) will host its Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 20 in partnership with Weikel Bussing. Stops include Hope Methodist Church in Port Trevorton at 11 a.m., Freeburg Community Center at 11:45 a.m., Shamokin Dam Fire Company at 12:40 p.m. and Kratzerville Fire Company at 1 p.m. All times are approximate based on the line at each site. First-time attendees will be asked to complete a self-declaration form. All attendees must wear masks on the bus and are encouraged to bring grocery bags.
The Mobile Food Pantry is in addition to the REC’s weekly drive-through distribution every Friday.
The REC accepts donations of food or money to assist with these programs. Donations of bread, meat, and fresh vegetables are especially welcome. We are also grateful for our volunteers who dedicate hours each week to unloading the food delivery on Wednesdays and packing the boxes on Friday morning prior to distribution at the REC.
