SELINSGROVE — The Regional Engagement Center has applied for a $2.5 million grant to purchase the Selinsgrove Inn and adjacent property for independent senior housing and intergenerational programs.
The center, known as the REC, opened in 2017 at 429 8th St. in Selinsgrove and serves about 60 kids a day at its after-school program, as well as providing a space for an adult exercise and youth programs, said Sarah Farbo, president of the REC board of directors.
REC Center President Kelly Feiler said they've outgrown the building and during the COVID-19 pandemic she came up with the idea of expanding the center's reach to include older people.
"Our mission is to engage people of all ages," said Feiler, who has a master's degree in social work and a certification in gerontology. "There is something about communal living and social engagement that is of interest to me."
Holly Kyle, the executive director of the Snyder-Union Area on Aging, said she is aware of the proposal but is not working with Feiler on the project.
A feasibility study approved by the REC board was conducted on the proposal to purchase the 24-room Selinsgrove Inn at 214 N. Market St., which is up for sale, and convert it into an independent senior housing setting.
REC board Treasurer Tyler Shields said the study revealed the project is workable and there is a need for intergenerational programs in the community.
"We are really excited. It would be so valuable," said Farbo.
Feiler was given the go-ahead by the board to apply for a $2.5 million grant through the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).
The application, which is one of thousands submitted to the state this year, states that the REC "aims to create a space for the intergenerational community" by establishing the independent senior living space at the inn; purchasing an adjacent building that previously housed a fitness center and includes two apartments where youth programs would be offered; creating a maker space and a greenhouse.
"It has to be sustainable," said Selinsgrove borough council President Marvin Rudnitsky, who is also Feiler's father.
Part of the project could be funded by paying seniors living in the housing units, he said. The REC building on 8th Street, which underwent $500,000 in renovations before opening four years ago, would likely be sold, he said.
Currently, the REC's annual budget of about $130,000 is funded through individual donors, the borough, Gelnett Trust and local foundations.
Feiler, as president of the center, is paid $51,000 a year and Maxine Thwaits, as youth program coordinator, is paid $30,000, Shields said.
In January, two more employees will be added to the payroll. Dylan Holmes will serve as center director and Matthew Santa will be the assistant director. Their salaries have not yet been set, said Shields.
Farbo said Feiler will focus on fundraising efforts and Holmes and Santa will handle center operations and overseeing programs.