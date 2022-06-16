BLOOMSBURG — Recent Bloomsburg University graduate Reagan Griffith, '22, of Mifflinburg, received an undergraduate student poster award from the American Chemical Society Division of Colloid and Surface Chemistry at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM) in early June, according to a release by the university.
Griffith was honored for her poster presentation: "Effect of Rebaudioside A on the ability of a-Amylase to Hydrolyze Starch." The research she was conducting with BU faculty member Toni Bell dealt with understanding how sweeteners, like zero-calorie sweeteners, sucralose and Stevie, interact with enzymes in our digestive processes.
Griffith graduated in May with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry-biochemistry and a pre-medical sciences studies certificate and applied for dental school.