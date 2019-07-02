More people will travel for this Fourth of July, the most that have traveled for the holiday in the past two decades, AAA reported.
AAA said it expects a 4.1 percent increase to 48.9 million travelers. Car travel will increase by 1.7 million to 41.4 million, while air travel will increase 5.3 percent to 3.96 million.
Jim Garrity, spokesman for AAA's East Central Region of Pennsylvania, said 1.7 million of those travelers will come from Pennsylvania, and 1.47 million of them will be driving.
"The busiest day on the road will be Wednesday," Garrity said, adding the travelers will compete with commuters going to work.
"If you are leaving Wednesday, try to leave in the middle of the day, or a little early, as long as you're not drowsy driving."
Garrity said the traveler numbers are based on those traveling 50 miles or more.
"A good chunk of them are going past that 50 miles," he said. "This is a big holiday for people going to the beach."
He said Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a top destination of travelers from Pennsylvania.
While gas prices are up 7 cents over the week, in large part to Philadelphia refinery fire, crude prices also are up about $8 since June.
Across the Central Susquehanna Valley, gas prices are averaging 3 cents higher this week at $2.896 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price during the week of July 2, 2018 was $2.947.
Garrity said the lower gas prices, along with a strong economy, were the big motivators for the increase in travelers, Garrity said.
Gasbuddy.com reported that according to its annual Summer Travel Survey, overpaying for gasoline is the number one road trip fear. The second fear is the car breaking down in the middle of the trip. Needing to use the restroom but unsure of which gas stations have clean facilities was third.
Millions of Americans will be hitting the road for Independence Day just as gasoline prices have risen for the first time in nearly two months, according to GasBuddy. While gas prices stand an average 15 cents lower than Memorial Day, the national average is on the rise again, reaching $2.75 per gallon on Independence Day.
“The stage was set for a nearly perfect holiday - gas prices hit their 7th straight weekly decline, oil prices had dropped as low as $51, every state had seen notable declines at the pump, it really couldn’t get a whole lot better as we approach July 4,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
AccuWeather, in State College, is predicting warm and humid weather for this week with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s or 70 and some thunderstorms
Garrity said that with the record number of travelers, motorists should use extra caution.
"Give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going," he said.